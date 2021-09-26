A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia for Devereux “John” Johnson McKnight, 76, who passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette with Military Honors by the Iberia Honor Guard. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
An area resident for over 40 years, Mr. McKnight was born on November 5, 1944, in Long Beach, California,
to the late Devereux and Shelly Frances Hughes McKnight.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was the owner of M&M International. Mr. McKnight’s hobbies included photography, boating, computers and technology. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and also spending time at his cabin in Arkansas.
Survivors include his children Quay McKnight (Lauren) of Lafayette, Johnson McKnight (Leah) of Youngsville and Mandy Powell (Jeff) of Birmingham, Alabama; seven grandchildren Porter McKnight, Mason McKnight, Hayes McKnight, Charlotte McKnight, Macy McKnight, Addison Powell and Kate Powell; and his beloved dog “Peggy Sue.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Brent Hughes McKnight.