A Memorial service will be held for Mr. Desmond Harris, 32, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Peter Lumpkins, Jr., officiating.
Interment will be private.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday at the funeral home at Noon until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 10:01 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Peter Lumpkins Jr. and Sandra Harris Lumpkins of New Iberia; three sisters, Jasmine Harris Hopes (Jasper) of Jeanerette, Jazzlyn Harris of New Iberia and Rose Mary Lumpkins of Opelousas; maternal grandmother, Mattie Harris of Jeanerette; maternal grandfather, Walter Henley Jr. of Jeanerette; two nephews, Jordan Hopes and Julian Harris; aunts, uncles and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Calvin Spain Sr.; paternal grandfather, Peter Sorrell Sr.; paternal grandmother, Rose Mary Lumpkins; two maternal great-grandmothers, Marjorie Henley and Mahaley Harris; maternal great-grandfather, Walter Hensley Sr.; and two uncles, Casey Sorrell and Edward Broussard.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.