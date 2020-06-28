INDIAN BAYOU — Graveside services were celebrated for Derwin Lyman “Billy” DuBose, age 91, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Indian Bayou United Methodist Cemetery with Rev. Robert Johnson officiating.
A native of Indian Bayou and resident of New Iberia, Mr. DuBose passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. DuBose was a Veteran of the US Army and served his country honorably during the Korean War. He then obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture form SLI. After college he was employed with the State of Louisiana as a Health Inspector for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Aurora Masonic Lodge 193 in New Iberia and held the rank of 32nd Degree.
Mr. DuBose loved guns and was a Master Class Pistol Shooter. He was able to enjoy both his retirement and love of guns by serving as Range Master and Firearms Instructor for the New Iberia Police Department and also St. Martin Sheriff Department for more than 15 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being outdoors tending to his many rose gardens.
He is survived by his daughter Karen DuBose Throop of New Iberia; his son John Howell DuBose and wife Veronica of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Victoria Throop and Zachary Throop; two sisters, Sybil Brouillette of Alexandria and JoAnn Foreman of Indian Bayou; one brother, Donnie DuBose and wife Rose of Lafayette; and his sister-in-law Shirley DuBose of Indian Bayou.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Joye Sarver DuBose; parents, James Kirby and Winnie Perry DuBose; one granddaughter, Kristi Gayle Throop; his son-in-law Glenn Throop; one sister, Margie Garrett; and four brothers, J.K. DuBose, Wheeler DuBose, Mims DuBose and Calvin DuBose.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Indian Bayou United Methodist Church, 1029 LA 700, Rayne, LA 70570.
