Derrick G. Butler Sr.

BELLE PLACE — A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Derrick Germance Butler Sr., 48, at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church with Rev. DeAndre Cross Sr., Pastor, officiating. He will await the resurrection in Nazarene Baptist Church Cemetery in Verdunville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A native of Verdunville and resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 2:35 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at LSU Health Science Center at University Medical Center in Lafayette.
He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Lloyd Butler Sr. of Verdunville; his wife, Lynette Charles Butler of New Iberia; one son, Derrick G. Butler Jr. (Briana) of New Iberia; one stepson, Courtland Watts of New Iberia; two brothers, Lloyd Butler Jr. (Dionne) of Welsh and Joseph Madison of Verdunville; two sisters, Tanisha Butler Riles (Christopher) of Verdunville and Wynetta Butler Woods (Harold) of Baton Rouge; six grandchildren, Harmanee Jenkins of Patterson and Saniyah Robertson, Zanariah Ruffin, Laderrika Butler, Derrick G. Butler III and Irielle Watts, all of New Iberia; his mother-in-law, Ruth Bailey of New Iberia; two sisters-in-law, Judy Charles Daye (David) and Tammy Charles Gilliams (Chester) of New Iberia; and a host of godchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Thomas Butler; godparents Johnny Butler and Jennie Butler; four aunts, Wanda Lee, Lucille Garrette, Sheila Smith and Darlene Smith; seven uncles, Johnny Butler, Joseph Butler, Leroy Butler, Paul Butler, William Butler, Larry Smith and Nathan Thomas Jr.; maternal grandparents, Nathan Thomas Sr. and Rose Mary Figgins; and his paternal grandparents, Henry Butler Sr. and Cecile Louis Butler.
Active pallbearers will be Derrick G. Butler Jr., Jeff Charles, Marquis Strawder, Charles St. Julian, Zachary Charles and Courtland Watts.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lloyd Butler Jr., Joseph Madison, Gene Charles, Morris Charles Jr., Robbie Charles, Edward Roman Jr., Marvin Strawder, Chester Gilliams Jr. David Daye, David Barnes Jr., Gregory Henry and Mark Roman Sr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.