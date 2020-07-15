Funeral services will be conducted for Derick Kristofer Barras, age 20, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Rev. Leona Rebert of New Covenant Church of Coteau Holmes will officiate.
Interment will follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Coteau Holmes.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home in New Iberia on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Coteau Holmes, Derick passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Born on November 11, 1999, to Sheila Rebert and the late Dorsey Barras Jr., Derick was one of five children. Derick was a kind and fun loving guy who enjoyed the simple life of country living. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing. He could often be found with a pole in the water, waiting for that “Big One.” Derick enjoyed riding his four wheeler and motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his by his mother, Sheila Gardner (Leonard); brothers D.J. Barras III (Nikki), John Barras Sr. (Alyssa) and Matthew Barras (Brittany); sister Kristy Barras Gaspard (Joshua); girlfriend Summer Gary; nieces and nephews John Jr., Kade, Jayce, Rya, Kinland, Khloe, Dakota, Karli and Brooklin; grandmother Leona Rebert; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dorsey “Dado” Barras Jr.; grandparents, Steve Rebert Sr., Dorsey Barras Sr. and Joyce Barras; parrain, Popcorn; and cousins Keiland and T.K.
Pallbearers will be D.J. Barras III, John Barras Sr., Matthew Barras, Josh Gaspard, Ty Chataignier and Elmo ”E.J.” Rebert.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Brandon Albert.
To view the online obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
