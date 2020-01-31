JEANERETTE — Mr. Deondrick Rashard Rudd, 24, was born on May 20, 1995, in New Iberia to Dionne Harris and Charles R. Rudd. Deondrick attended public school in Jeanerette, where he graduated from Jeanerette High School and played football. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, his life was abruptly interrupted.
Deondrick accepted Christ at an early age and his faith remained strong. Deondrick would later move to Baton Rouge, where he began his adult life by attending Southern University.
Deondrick was self-motivated to become a part of the Rap music industry by becoming a Videographer and Photographer. He would soon begin to create his brand MoFo Shots, and after many trials and errors, he made it. Deondrick began to capture the public’s eye with his work and his willingness to make others great. Many fans began to follow him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. MoFo Shots became the one to call if you wanted your video or photos done right.
Deondrick has left a wonderful legacy in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.
“Legacy” as he was affectionately known, leaves to cherish his memories are his parents, Dionne Harris (Michael Fields); father, Charles Rudd; siblings Ahmaad Mitchell (Ra’Janaye) and Thailund Mitchell; step-sister Tatiyanna Garrett; nephew Eli James; grandparents, Frank and Deborah Harris; great-grandmother, Kittie Mae Harrison (Edward); dedicated cousins Shawn Ramageos, Cequindra Harris and Dana Dupree; aunt Marilyn Martin (Kevin); fiancé Terry Lewis of Baton Rouge; stepchildren Lay’la and Da’Shon Atkins, that he loved so dearly; godmothers Catherine Bennett, Sharmila Bellard and Wendy Langham; godfather John Paul Londo, his job, Blum Enterprises Inc.; his best friends SNOBS; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his great -randparents, Walter and Helen Chanette and Theodore and Ida Langham; uncle Shawn C. Harris; and great-uncles Lionel Harris and Carol Davis.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Jerusalem Baptist Church, 835 Monnot Road, Jeanerette, LA 70544.
The family has elected to have a viewing beginning at 7 a.m. until the time of the service.
He will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
We would like to thank all the family and friends who supported Deondrick and MoFo Shots, to all the families and friends who made donations, phone calls, texted and visits whom all will forever be in our hearts.
We would also like to thank Michael Colbert and the Police Depts. of Baton Rouge and Jeanerette. We love each one of you in a very special way. — The Harris Family
Active Pallbearers are Orrin Gibson, Terrance Jones Jr., Jamaine Jackson, Desean Linton, JaCoby Kiel and Anthony Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ahmaad Mitchell, Shawn Ramagos, Michael Fields, Orson Gibson, Frank Harris, Jonathan Dozier, Dashon Atkins, Ananias Johnson, Edwin Pierre, Frederick Worley, D’andre Jones, Tremon Buckles, Charles Johnson, David Jones, André Bonvilliain, Jarrick Batiste and Dontry Barber Sr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.