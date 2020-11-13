Denver C. Marks

JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Ms. Denver Cecile Marks, 70, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church with Fr. Francis Damoah, SVD, celebrant officiating. She will await the resurrection at Sorrell Community Cemetery in Jeanerette (Sorrell).
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service, with a Rosary to be recited at 1 p.m.
In adherence of state health guidelines, all attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.
A resident of Jeanerette, she passed away at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Southwind Healthcare and Rehab in Crowley.
Denver was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. She served as a lector, member of the church parish council and finance committee. She was a 1968 graduate of Park Avenue High School in Franklin.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Nicholas A. Marks Sr. (Rhonda) of Lake Charles; four brothers, Roy Marks Sr. (Dianna), Hollis Marks (Dorothy) and Eldridge James Marks (Delores), all of Jeanerette, and Theopolis Marks of Port Arthur, Texas; four sisters, Theresa Barnes, Mary Jones and Elvira Narcisse (Johnny), all of Port Arthur, Texas, and Cathy Marks of Jeanerette; four grandchildren, Jordan Marks, Brandon Powell, Haylie Marks and Nicholas “Niko” Marks Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Marks Sr. and Elvira Alexander Marks; sister Loretha Gardiner; and two brothers, Namon Marks and Edward Marks Jr.
Active pallbearers will be Barrow Marks, Edward Jones, Roy Paul Marks Jr., Donald Marks, Reginald Marks and Dwayne Marks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Marks Sr., Eldridge Marks, Hollis Marks and Joe Marks.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.