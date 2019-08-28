Denny Paul O’Brien

A memorial service will be conducted for Denny Paul “D.D” O’Brien, 57, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Gary Schex–nayder will officiate.
Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Denny Paul “D.D” O’Brien passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at his residence.
Denny was born to Eugene and Lota Duhon O’Brien Charpentier on August 29, 1961, in New Iberia. He was one of five children. Denny was a kind and loving man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. He loved being outdoors and spent most of his time tending to his gardens or raising a herd of cattle. Denny enjoyed cooking, which he was very good at and was always happy to share a meal with friends or family. He was a loving person who will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his son Caleb O’Brien; brothers Eugene O’Brien and wife Joy and Johnathan-Perry O’Brien; and step-sisters Jan C. Romero, Tammy C. Doucet and Trudy C. Hargis.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene O’Brien; mother, Lota D. Charpentier; brother Brian O’Brien; sister Brenda Amy; step-brother Mike Charpentier; and step-sister Jody Charpentier.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.