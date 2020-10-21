Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Dennis Joseph Touchet, 82, who passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at New Iberia Manor North. Entombment will be at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday.
A native of Erath and a resident of New Iberia, Dennis Joseph Touchet was born on January 28, 1938, to the late Rene and Edith Dore Touchet. He worked as a tree cutter and truck driver and also grew and sold fruit after retirement. Mr. Touchet was a former usher at Faith Cathedral and enjoyed carpentry work, especially building bird houses. He will be deeply missed.
Dennis is survived by three sons Ronald (Regina) Touchet of New Iberia, Steve (Christie) Touchet of New Iberia and Rene (Roxanne) Touchet of Erath; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Ann Norris Touchet; a daughter Anna Touchet Suire; a son Wayne Touchet; and all of his siblings Ellis Touchet, Louis Touchet, Francis Touchet, Dudley Touchet and Edmae “TutTut” Touchet.
