Dennis Joseph Hollier

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Dennis “Tattoo” Joseph Hollier, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at his residence. He was 64.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 am.
Dennis was born on February 20, 1957, in Abbeville to the late Lennis and Mae Trahan Hollier. He was a great man of many trades. He loved spending time with his wife and daughters, but had a love for his grandchildren that was undeniable.
Tattoo enjoyed spending time outdoors, his ultimate job as a shrimper was a dream come true when he purchased the “Daddy’s Angel’s” shrimp boat. When not on the water he could be found at the camp where he also got to enjoy hunting and boucheries.
Up until the end he was racing his grandsons on his lawn mower and them on their power wheels or four wheeler.
He will be missed dearly and his family and friends will cherish the time spent together and the memories that were made.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Janet Suire Hollier of Erath; two daughters, Amanda Hollier Laviolette and Jennifer Rene Hollier (Antonio Rashad Walters); beloved grandchildren Trinity Laviolette, Jordan Xavier Walters, Isaiah Joseph Walters and Reign Andrei Hollier all of Erath; and his siblings James Norman and wife Doreen, Donald Hollier and wife Kathy, all of New Iberia and Sandy Hollier Duplantis of Delcambre.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his grandparents Feragus and Andrea Badeaux Hollier and Edith Trahan; one brother Julius Joseph Hollier; brother-in-law Earl Duplantis; godchild Jamie Lee Suire; and his niece Julia Norman.
Pallbearers will be Amanda Hollier Laviolette, Randall Delcambre Jr., Antonio Walters, Stacey “Fred” Hebert, Donovan Hollier and Damian Hollier.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Walters, Isaiah Walters, Reign Hollier and Trinity Laviolette.