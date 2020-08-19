Funeral services will be celebrated for Dennis “Danny” Delahoussaye, 80, at 10 a.m. on
Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Deacon Wynard Boutte officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on
Thursday at 8 a.m. until service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Delahoussaye passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 2:12 a.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
Mr. Delahoussaye was the owner and operator of The Lazy Lounge for more than 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and watching sports.
He was a man of few words, but was known for always being there for his children, grandchildren, family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Dayna Delahoussaye and companion Brian Paul Racca, and Jamie Delahoussaye, all of New Iberia; three grandchildren, Joshua Delahoussaye and wife Jaci, Katelyn Racca and Jordyn Norwood and husband Zachery; one great grandchild, Peyton Norwood; one sister, Jeanette Conrad of Lafayette; his niece/godchild Brenda Durand and husband David; and numerous nephews and godchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland Delahoussaye Sr. and Ella Boudreaux Delahoussaye; two brothers, Cleveland Delahoussaye Jr. and J.C. Thibodeaux; and one sister, Myrna D. Dartez.
Pallbearers will be Barrett Durand, Joey Durand, Joshua Delahoussaye, Ted Delahoussaye, Zachery Norwood and Brian Paul Racca.
