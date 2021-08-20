Dennis Bayard

JEANERETTE — Funeral Services were conducted for Dennis “Danny Boy” Bayard Jr., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at David Funeral Home Chapel of Jeanerette. Deacon Gerald Bourg officiated.
Danny Boy passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at 6:25 p.m., at his residence in New Iberia.
Dennis “Danny Boy” Bayard Jr., was born on July 19, 1965, in New Iberia to Dennis and Judy Landry Bayard Sr.
Danny Boy was a welder for Honiron for 18 years and decided to open his Lawn Care service for the past 14 years.
He loved hunting deer and hogs in the basin. He hunted by running deer dogs that he trained. He would train all his dogs as well as for others. He was teaching his children the art of training the dogs. He even took some of his animals and competed in field trial events.
He loves his family and spending time with his grandchildren riding horses, dirt bikes and ATVs.
Dennis “Danny Boy” Bayard Jr. is survived by his wife of 33 years, Melissa Landry Bayard; his daughter Roxie B. Boudoin (Wesley); sisters Jeamie Romero (Brian), Jeanette Bayard (William) and Jacquelin “Jackie” Naquin” (Neal); niece Brittlyn Guillory (Jace); grandchildren Basyn, Briar, Cove, Acre, Drake and Reed; godfather Calvin “Beanie” Bayard; and numerous nieces and nephews and resident fur baby Chopper.
Serving as pallbearers were Loggen Dugas, Cortney Meyers, Josh Naquin, Randy Louviere, Gordon “Spot” Landry Jr., Wesley Boudoin, Titus Landry Jr., Alex Landry, Allen Edgar and Joel Kelone.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were nieces, nephews and hunting buddies.
He was preceded in death by his brother Leonard “Red” Buteaux Jr; maternal grandparents, Houston “Joe” and Jeanette B. Landry and parental grandparents, Albert “Frenchie” and Evelyn T. Bayard.
A special thank you to Kevin “Boogie” Migues Jr. and Brady Rogers for all of their hard work and loyalty to the family.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of arrangements
