Denise Owens Mallery

A Celebration of Life for Denise Elaine Owens Mallery 59, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 414 South Weeks Street, New Iberia. Pastor Mark E. Lewis will officiate the service.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday at the church and will conclude at 11 a.m.
Denise was born on Saturday, November 19, 1960, to the late Billy Nel Owens Sr. and Mary Margaret Washington Owens in Beaumont, Texas, one of five children blessed to this union. She attained her education in the Lafayette Parish School System and was a 1978 graduate of Lafayette High School. She attended USL. She married James Jerome Mallery on November 29, 2013, they were blessed to join five daughters.
She was skillful and was very creative in so many ways. In the early 90s Denise successfully owned and operated “Necia Nails.” Manicuring and pedicuring was her typical interest area. During that time her focus was working with tools and machines, turning our nails into jewels and not tools. She was an excellent listener which made her able to counsel and teach other people.
Ms. Necia like her mother had an infectious love for children. She began her career with children as a child herself. She nurtured her first child, Dana Lynn Newcoste (Zeno) at the age of 16. We, as her siblings, remember a large number of her honey bunnies (hopefully we don’t leave out many or any of her babies she loved on) here are a few that we would like to mention because we believe that each one played a special part in her decision to pursue her life long career in the childcare industry: Leslie (Dutt); Shalona Louis, Shaliah Broussard, LayNesha (Pepa) Devante’ and Delandre’ Anthony Bee and Dee Owens (as we would call them) Deri’Elle Landry, Ariez Chatman.
Her Christian journey began at Notre Dame Catholic Church where she was baptized. In recent years she committed her heart to Christ. She along with other family members united with Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she served faithfully.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Nel Owens Jr. and Wendell Joseph Owens, and her sister, Elizabeth Broussard.
Denise suddenly transitioned to eternal life on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in St. Martinville.
Denise’s homegoing has left a void, but we as a family celebrate her and thank God for memories and moments that we shall forever hold close in heart and mind as a family who include, James Mallery of Loreauville; five daughters, Leah Joseph, Jasmine Mallery, JaNeice Mallery, Torian Owens, Jariah “Muffin” Francois of St. Martinville and Loreauville; god children Mia Colomb, Erica Owens, Shantel Wilson, Bailee Batiste, Haper Cavalier and Victoria Gonzalez; one brother, Wendell Glover of Lafayette; four sisters, Agatha Broussard of Baton Rouge, Delana Owens (Jeffery Fields) of St. Martinville, Melissa Broussard of Lafayette and Terrilyn Owens, of St. Martinville; sister-in-law Josephine Owens; The Blair Broussard and her Sugga Bugga (Eli) who gave her life and called her Big Nanny and other survivors include a host of many other relatives and friends who will miss her.
