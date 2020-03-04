Denis J. Romero

Funeral services will be conducted for Denis J. “Denny” Romero, 86, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at. Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Father Jared Suire and Father Floyd Callais officiating.
Burial will follow in the Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 10 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Romero passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:03 a.m. at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Denny was a Roman Catholic Priest for 10 years and then became an Optician. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He loved his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dolores Bourque Romero; his daughter Cathy Landry and her husband, Tim; and his sister Janell David, all of New Iberia; his grandchildren Nicole Kibbe and her husband, Fathi, Denise Rini and her companion, Jiles Comeaux, Jeremy Kibbe and his fianceé, Shelly Voiles and Adrien Hardy; and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ossie Romero Sr.; his mother, Amy Derouen Romero; and his brothers Ossie Romero Jr. and Dean Romero.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Tommy Richard, Eric Richard, Johnny Kilday, Brad Romero, Jiles Comeaux and Brian David.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeremy Kibbe and Elijah Hardy.
