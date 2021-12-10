Delton Louis Gabriel, 91, a resident of Franklin and native of Sorrel, passed away peacefully at 1:24 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street Franklin. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Delton will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Lois Ann Gabriel of Franklin; children Doris Collins of Jeanerette, Jeanelle Gabriel of Port Arthur, Texas, Deidra (Roderick) Dominick of Lafayette, Victoria Conely of Port Arthur, Texas, Bruce Gabriel Conley of Monroe, Donnell Colbert of Orange, Texas, Rickey (Lawanda) Colbert and Edward (Pamela) Conley both of New Iberia; one sister, Gladys G. Brandon of Baldwin; eighteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Delton was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Gabriel and Victoria Sanders Gabriel; and his siblings Fannie G. Harris, Isabella Gabriel, Agnes G. Delasbour, Augustine Gabriel, Helen G. Hatcherson, Ernest Gabriel, Chester Gabriel, Bruce Gabriel, Rochelle Gabriel, Clarence Gabriel and Lucy Gabriel.