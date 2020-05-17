Delta Guillotte Borel

JEANERETTE — A celebration of life service for Mrs. Delta Mae Guillotte Borel, 97, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Calvary Pentecostal Church with Rev. A.L. Lyle and Pastor J. W. Jackson officiating.
Interment will follow at the Calvary Pentecostal Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Calvary Pentecostal Church on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of services.
A native of Louisa and a resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Borel died at 10:04 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Maison Teche Nursing Center. She was a devoted charter member of Calvary Pentecostal Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years, touching countless lives. She worked at Fruit of the Loom in Jeanerette for over 14 years and was known for her love of reading her Bible, crocheting and building puzzles. Anyone who knew Mrs. Borel knew she was a woman of faith and prayer and she had a deep love for her family.
She is survived by two sons, Carrol Borel Sr. and his wife, Vernice, of Jeanerette and Larry D. Borel of Jeanerette; a daughter, Janell B. Derise of Jeanerette; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and twenty-two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orgnell Borel; her parents, Jeresime and Olivia Boudreaux Guillotte; a son, Lonnie Borel; a brother, Wilbert Borel; two sisters, Gertrude Branetley and Audrey Borel; a son-in-law Paulfrey Derise; and three daughters-in-law, Ellen Fay Borel, Delores Borel and Loretta Borel.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Derwood Derise, Dwight Derise, Dwayne Derise, Blake Derise and Jordan Derise.
The family has requested in lieu of flower donation be made to the family for expenses.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette at 400 Provost St., 276-5151, will be handling the arrangements.