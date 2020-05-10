Delores Charles

A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Delores Ann Hector Eddie Charles, 67, the former Delores Ann Hector, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery with Pastor Bradley Fulgence, officiating.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 7:58 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence.
She was a 1970 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. She then attended Stratford Career Institute in Champlain, New York, and Delta Business College in Lafayette. Delores was a member of New Hope Christian Fellowship under the leadership of Pastor Bradley Fulgence where she served as Financial Secretary, Sunday School Teacher, Prayer Warrior and a Praise Team Member. She also served as Vice-President of the Sunlight Society in Olivier.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Ronald Charles of New Iberia; three sons, Joseph Eddie III, (Tasha) of New Iberia, Marcus Eddie (Jaime) of Liberty Hills, California and Horatio Eddie (Myeisha); one-stepson, Ronald Reynolds (Sharonda) of Lafayette; three daughters, Natasha Smith (Floyd), Nichelle Worick (Brian Sr.) and Marquetta Fontenette (Jeremy) all of New Iberia; and four step-daughters, Angel Jackson Palode (Derix) of Atlanta, Georgia, Cecily Reynolds of Abbeville, Kitty Reynolds, Pamela Reynolds of New Iberia and Precious Dyles of Lafayette; two brothers, Freddie Hector (Janette) of Lake Charles and Ronald Hector of Houston, Texas; one sister, Ora Dell Durand of New Iberia; special daughter, Brenda Canales-Fulgence (Pastor Bradley Fulgence); special cousins, Debbie Molo, Angela Johnson, Glenda August, Alyce Molo, Eddie Hector, Clyde Hector and Curtis Johnson; forty-two grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Joseph Eddie Jr. (father of her children); her parents, Cornelius Hector Sr. and Irene Jackson Hector; four brothers, Cornelius Hector Jr., Leo Hector, Perry Lee Hector and Melvert Hector; two sisters, Mabel H. Watson and Shirley Marie Hector.
Condolences maybe expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.