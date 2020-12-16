A home-going celebration of life was held for Mrs. Delores B. Hypolite, 68, the former Delores Benoit, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Star Temple Baptist Church, 5611 Jefferson Island Road, with Rev. Daniel Holmes, Pastor officiating. She will await the resurrection at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A public visitation was held at the church on Tuesday 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing were required for all attendees.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her residence.
Delores leaves to remember and cherish a life of love and joy, her two beautiful daughters, Christinna L. Neveaux of New Iberia and Shameecka Hypolite of Waukesha, Wisconsin; four foster children, Carl Francis, Joseph Francis Jr., Joetta Marie Francis and Andrew Francis, all of New Iberia; seven grandchildren, Christopher Neveaux of Chalmette, Christian Neveaux, Chris Neveaux, Christiara Neveaux all of New Iberia, Shamar Hypolite, Shamiya Hypolite and Londynn Anderson all of Waukesha, Wisconsin; and six great-grandchildren, Brennyn Holiday, Bryson Holiday, Bria Holiday, Christopher Neveaux, Addisyn Neveaux and Christa Neveaux.
Her memories will be further remembered and cherished by her sister Enola Benoit Zeno (Dennis) of New Iberia; three stepsisters, Yvonne Narcisse and Barbara Narcisse of Baytown, Texas, and Enessa Babineaux (Mack) of New Iberia; one stepbrother, Curtis Narcisse (Emily) of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She now joins in glory her two former husbands, Herbert Neveaux Jr. and Melton Hypolite; her parents, Batiste Benoit and Serena Wilson Benoit; five brothers Ferdie Broussard, Stafford Benoit, Javis Benoit, Darrell Benoit and Larry Benoit; and four sisters Mary Benoit Williams, Rose Benoit Alexander, Gustavia Benoit Harrison and Velma Benoit Kately.
Active pallbearers were Curtis Narcisse, Richard Benoit, Terry Arceneaux, Michael Westley, Princeton Harrison and Raymond Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers were Christopher Neveaux, Christian Neveaux, Chris Neveaux, Murray Benoit, Javis Benoit, Larry Benoit, Ronald “Turk” Williams and Joseph Broussard Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
