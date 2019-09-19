Delmar Doré

Delmar “Jimmy” Doré, 72, a native of New Iberia and resident of Houma, passed away on September 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma in West Park at 4511 W. Park Avenue Gray, LA 70359. The visitation will continue Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Services will be held at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ann Doré (Toups); son James Robert Doré; daughter Alma Lynn Gautreaux and husband Darrin; sisters Carolyn Songne, Mary Reaux, Faye Landry and Geri Doré; grandchildren Bryce Falcon, Isabella Gautreaux, Gabrielle Gautreaux and Gyllian Gautreaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Alma Doré; and daughter Jamie Lizabeth Falcon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made towards the services at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.