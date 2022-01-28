LAFAYETTE — Funeral services will be conducted for Della Broussard Comeaux, 95, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church on Friday, January 28, 2022, with Father Michael Russo officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Anne Mausoleum. Readings will be by Ashlan Derouen and Tammy Prejean.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and will resume at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. in the funeral home by Peggy Fitch on Thursday.
A native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of Youngsville, Mrs. Comeaux passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her residence.
She and her husband had a Dairy Farm and Feed Store in Youngsville for many years and owned and operated a local country bar. After the dairy closed they raised Holstein cattle and after that, they leased their land to sugar cane farmers.
She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society at St. Anne Catholic Church. She was a member of the Golden Age Club in Lafayette where she was selected as queen along with her companion Dallas Gary Sr. who was the king.
She is survived by her daughter Molly Comeaux Bridges and her husband James Greg Bridges; her grandchildren Connie Elias, Tammy Prejean and her husband Burc and Randall “Chase” Boutte and his fiancee’ Tammy Bourque; her great-grandchildren Brandon Elias and his wife Shelby, Brett Elias, Ashlan Derouen and Ethan Derouen; and her great-grandchildren Ellie Elias and Addison Elias all of Youngsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard J. Comeaux; her father Eris Broussard; her mother Rosa Bourque Broussard; her brothers Dalton J. Broussard Sr. and Daily Broussard; her grandsons-in-law Randy Elias and Brian Derouen; and her companion Dallas Gary Sr.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Elias, Brandon Elias, Ethan Derouen, Chase Boutte, Burc Prejean and Greg Bridges.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Acadiana, Katie who was her RN, Adrienne her social worker and Melissa her CNA.
A life well lived, please join us for the service in memory of a beautiful person, “mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.”