Della Batiste Spencer

Funeral services for Della Rose “Mrs. Tookie” Batiste Spencer, 84, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Mt. Olive No. 1 Baptist Church, located at 6519 Chastant Road in Freetown. Rev. Lester Simon Jr. will officiate the services.
Interment will follow in Mt. Olive No. 1 Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, in New Iberia., on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 7 a.m. at Mt. Olive No. 1 Baptist Church in Freetown.
A native and resident of New Iberia, “Mrs. Tookie” departed this life at 11:25 p.m. at her residence surrounded by family and friends.
She leaves in God’s care, two sons, Gerald Allen Spencer and Dwight James Spencer of New Iberia; nine daughters, Katherine Spencer of Missouri City, Texas, Cynthia Price (Tommy) of Alexandria, Rev. Barbara Deal (Rev. James Deal), Francis Lumpkin of New Iberia, Carol Cunningham (Julius) of Dixon, Missouri, Stephanie Spencer, Mary Archangel, Bessie Spencer both of Baytown, Texas, and Janice Spencer of Highland, Texas; two brothers, Otis Batiste and Alvin Batiste of New Iberia; two sisters, Flora Ross and Bennie Collins of Houston, Texas; sixteen grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ovey and Alverta Simon Batiste; husband, Horace Spencer; son David Spencer; siblings Mettie Batiste and Richard Batiste; four great-grandchildren; and one son-in-law, Wilton Lumpkin Sr.
Serving as active Pallbearers are MacArthur Spencer, Gregory Spencer, Kevin Oppenheimer, Dedric Spencer, Michael Batiste and Wilton Lumpkin Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Otis Batiste, Alvin Batiste, Rev. James Deal, Gerald Spencer, Dwight Spencer, Tommy Price, Julius Cunningham and Wilson Spencer.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
