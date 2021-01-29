Delilah C. Matthews

A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Delilah Ann Coleman Matthews, 69, at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Holy Family Cemetery with Rev. Terry Darby officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 9:26 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Delilah accepted Christ as her Savior and is a former member of St. Joseph Baptist Church in Franklin, (St. Joseph community). She was employed by the Iberia Parish School Board as a Food Service Technician for twenty-four years.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Marshall Christopher Bank Coleman (Stephie) of Cade; two daughters, Geraldine Coleman of Lafayette and Trula Rayford (William) of Saint Martinville; her father, Willie Carroll of Texas City, Texas; two brothers, Russell Dewitt Matthews of New Iberia and Donald Ray Carroll of Texas City, Texas; two sisters, Dianna Faye Cash (Larry) and Beth Carroll Anthony both of Texas City, Texas; ten grandchildren, Bianca R. Archon, Summer Coleman, Keonta’ Smith, Nary Smith III, Caitlyn Smith, Candy Daniels, Jonathon James, Ronald James, Ciera Daniels and LaMarcus Daniels; twelve great-grandchildren, Ja’Lazyanae Jones, Ja’Lizyanae, Jason Jones Jr., Cason Jones, A’mylah Archon, Trevor Joseph Jr., A’riyahlyn Miller, Jkyrin Smith, Rahmad Garner, Jaylen James, Jayla James and Jonathon Lewis; three very good friends, Lucille George, Roberta Segura and Christine Jackson; three godchildren, Kendra Grimm, Tagger Charles and Jonathon Lewis; six nieces, Casandra Williams, Tira Webb, Lori Matthews, Kristi Matthews, Helen Webb and Karen Webb; and nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Matthews; her stepmother Mama Dee; three brothers, Kirt Matthews, Rickey Matthews and True Hart Matthews; two sisters, Helen Jackson and Constance Matthews; and one great-grandchild, Ireland Smith.
Active pallbearers will be Nary Smith III, Jonathon James, Marshall Christopher Bank Coleman, Donald Ray Carroll, Rev. Marshall Lee, Ronald James, LaMarcus Daniels and Ronondo Garner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher White and William Rayford.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.