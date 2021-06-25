A home going celebration for Mrs. Debra Robert, 62, the former Debra Jones will take place on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Mike Thibodeaux officiating.
She will await her resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of the family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A native of New Iberia and resident of St. Martinville, she passed at 2:48 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette.
She leaves to cherish her fond memory one son, Cana Robert of St. Martinville ; two stepsons, Lionel Robert Jr (Lorraine) of Detroit, Michigan and Damon Spencer of DeQuincy; four daughters, Candace Robert (Ronald) and Chantel Robert, both of St. Martinville, and Tonia Robert and Latrina Robert, both of Texas City, Texas; one stepdaughter, Shara Simon of St. Martinville; three brothers, Joseph Jones Jr. (Pamela) of Franklin and Paul Jones and Thomas Jones, both of New Iberia; two sisters, Alice Olivier of Grand Marais and Donna J. Smith of New Iberia; 21 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Robert Sr.; her parents, Thomas Jones Sr; and Patricia Wilfred; one sister, Patricia J. Wilson; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilmer Jones; and maternal grandparents Claude Wilfred and Louise J. Kelly.
Active pallbearers are Cana Robert, Ronald Antoine Jr, Lyas Whitaker, MacArthur J. Robert Jr, Paul Jones and Joseph Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronald Antoine III, Chance Antoine, Lionel Robert Jr., Devondrick Harding Jr, Thomas Jones Jr and Raheem Simon.
Condolences can be expressed www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.