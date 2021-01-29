Debra Jenkins Valore

A celebration of life for Debra Ann Jenkins Valore will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Triumph Baptist Church, 1005 Iberia Street, Franklin, LA, with Rev. David Jones delivering the eulogy.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the commencement of the celebration.
Debra will be interred at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Baldwin.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
Debra Ann Jenkins Valore was born July 30, 1967, in Lafayette. She was the youngest of five children born to Lerory Jenkins Sr. and Mary Jackson Jenkins.
Debra graduated from Franklin High School in 1984 and attended Ronnie & Dorman’s School of Hair Design, receiving her cosmetologist license in 1988. While attending, she met and fell in love with Ira Edward Valore. They united in holy matrimony on October 27, 1990. Together they have five children Jacoby and Javon Jenkins, Ireon Valore, De’Ante Morton and Javontae Johnson and a niece Latoya. Debra was very protective of her children, her thoughts were “I don’t play about my children,” one which she was not afraid to convey.
Debra was a dedicated cosmetologist and entrepreneur for over 35 years. She owned Designer Touch for ten years and made an impact in the hair industry by hosting style shows. Numerous barbers and beauticians attribute her for their success in the industry. She was greatly admired by her clients and colleagues. Throughout her career, she earned numerous awards and recognitions.
Early in her life, Debra proclaimed the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior. Since 2009, Debra was an active member of Berean Christian Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia, singing in the choir on Sunday and serving under several ministries. Dancing and singing were her favorite hobbies, often traveling with family and sista friends.
Our beloved Debra is survived by her husband, Ira Valore; her five children, Jacoby (Shwanna), Javon, I’reon (Dean), De’Ante Morton and Javontae Johnson; a niece she raised, Latoya (Johnny); two sisters, Angie (Clyde) and Sandra; two brothers, Kevin and Leroy Jr. (Trena); a host of brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and sista friends.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Jenkins Sr. and Mary Jackson Jenkins; her grand-parents, Darmas and Leona Jackson, Alfred Hill Sr. and Mary Dixon; and mother-in-law Jacqueline Colbert.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MK Dixon Funeral Home, 940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514.