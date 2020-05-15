A private memorial service for Debra Bouillion will be held at a later date.
Debra Bouillion, age 53, passed away at her residence in New Iberia on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 5:25 pm.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia. She was born on April 13, 1967, in New Iberia to Tilly and Geraldine Peterson Savoy.
She loved spending time watching TV, playing with her grandchildren and celebrating all the holidays throughout the year.
Debra is survived by her two children, Brittney Carpenter and David Savoy both of New Iberia; grandchildren Andrew Savoy, Jude Camacho Jr., Lillie Savoy and Joleigh Bourque; four brothers and three sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents Tilly and Geraldine Peterson Savoy.
