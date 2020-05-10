Private services will be held for the immediate family of Debra Bonin Burke, 66, who passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, in New Iberia.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Burke was born on May 27, 1953, to the late Marvis and Elsie Girouard Barras Sr, and was a 1971 graduate of New Iberia Senior High. She loved live music, dancing and spending time with her family and friends. Debra will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her husband, Clifford “Tommy” Burke Sr.; sons Jory Bonin and wife Laurie of New Iberia, Cory Bonin and wife Tina of New Iberia and Farrell Bonin Jr. and wife Misty of New Iberia; sisters Linda Dore and husband Phil of Loreauville, Elaine Ducote and husband Vince of New Iberia; brother David Barras and wife Julie of New Iberia; grandchildren Madison, Abigail, Tyler, Conner, Emma-Claire, Wyatt and Avery; and a great-grandchild, Beckham Little.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Farrell “Shorty” Bonin Sr.; a brother Marvis Barras Jr; and a granddaughter Kaly Nicole Bonin.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA, 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.