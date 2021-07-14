A home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Deborah Lynn Thomas, 68, the former Debra Lynn Bolstad at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Reverend Scott Thomas and Pastor Phillip Hill, officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home until time of service.
She departed this Earthly life on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 10:15 a.m., at The Carpenter House of Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
She was employed by the State of Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole as an investigator specialist. In addition, she served in the United States Army.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Shawnta Doucet (George Jr.) of New Iberia; three grandchildren, Brice Jones, Cobe Richardson and Daylan Doucet, all of New Iberia; two brothers, Ronald Bolstad Sr. (Linda) of Nevada and Daniel Bolstad Jr. (Rene) of Washington state; four sisters, Connie Cinquepalmi (Bruno) of Arizona; Carrol Loken (Lester), Denise Salberg (David) and Linda Peterman (Michael), all of Washington state; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David Bolstad Sr. and Mariam Corey Bolstad; her husband, Robert L. Thomas; and one sister, Patty Bolstad.
Active pallbearers will be Ryan Antoine Sr., Randall Antoine, Greg Harry, Jermaine Antoine, Gilbert ‘Doc” Thomas and Daillo McCoy Sr.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Doucet, Herb Antoine, Earl Thomas, Gerald Robertson Sr., Gerald Robertson Jr., Brandon Thompson, Danny Barras, Frank Clavelle Jr., Brian Robertson, Donald Antoine and Calvin Thomas.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, Louisiana 70560.