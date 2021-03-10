A celebration of life Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Deborah Patrick Hauck, 82, who passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Entombment will be at a later date.
Mrs. Hauck was born on November 2, 1938, to the late Charles and Margaret Cassidy Patrick. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her sons Scott (Kim) Behringer of New Iberia and Michael (Jennifer) Behringer of Early, Texas; daughters Sue (James) Maher of Landrum, South Carolina, Kimberly (Gordie) Davis of Livonia, Michigan, Debbie (Gregg) Ankeny of Davisburg, Mississippi, and Brenda (Kenny) Rogers of Novi, Michigan; sixteen grandchildren, James Gregory (Laura) Maher, Megan Ann (Mitchel) Pridmore, Alicia Nicole (Matt) Stell, Robert Scott Behringer Jr., Shelby Marie Behringer, Elizabeth Anne Behringer, Brandin Michael Behringer, Shaunna Kay (Austin) Simpson, Emma Kate Connelly, Guyer Grae Connelly, Brandon (Sarah) Hineman, Kelly Davis, Andrew Davis, Amy Davis (Jon) Ray, Niki (Eric) Kinney and Amanda Ankeny; twelve great-grandchildren, Gavin Behringer, Myers Pridmore, Cora Maher, Eller Pridmore, Miles Browning, Evelyn Stell, Lillian Stell, Baby Browning, Charlotte Kinney, Lucy Kinney, Molly French and Olivia French; and five sisters, Mary Coleman, Margaret Erny, Barbara (Fred) Artioli, Nancy Stewart and Jeanne (Don) LaVanne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Hauck; six brothers, William Patrick, Ray Patrick, Thomas Patrick, James Patrick and John Patrick; and a sister, Doris Ford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Acadian’s Hope for a Cure, P.O. Box 9578, New Iberia, LA 70562 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
