Deborah Norris Meyers, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and dear friend, passed away peacefully in the morning hours on the most precious of days, on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was 71.
Debbie, as she was known by family and friends, was born October 5, 1949 in New Iberia to the late Lester “Bud” Norris and Mildred Comeaux Norris and was one of two children. She was retired from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office having enjoyed a career in Law Enforcement that spanned three decades. Debbie, known to her IPSO coworkers as Aunt Bea, served 22 years as a dispatcher, being the supervisor in her later years, and eight years with the Bureau of Investigation.
Outside of her career, Debbie enjoyed playing Pokeno and supporting Minos with his softball games. Tina and Trent recalled how great of a cook she was and loved her spaghetti, beans and homemade cakes. Above all, her greatest love was the legacy she leaves behind, her family. They will carry her beautiful smile and memories close to their hearts and forever in their thoughts.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 41 years, Minos J. Meyers; her children, Tina Durr (Harold Sr.) and Trent Meyers (Jessica); her stepson, Troy Meyers; eleven grandchildren, Dusti Lindon (Carol), Joshua Roy, Briley Roy (fiancée Brandy Milliman), Harold Durr Jr. (Brittany), Nancy Durr, Calvin Durr, Cody Meyers, Cameron Meyers, Kacie Meyers, Ashlee Meyers and David Meyers; two great-grandchildren, Dustin and Khloe Lindon; her only brother, Lester “LJ” Norris (Wilda); her nieces, Kimberly Romero (Craig) and Leslie Guardia (Greg) and Phyllis Guidry (also her godchild) and husband James; and a brother-in-law, LeRoy Migues.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Lawless and Irene Migues and Wesley Meyers.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Debbie’s life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant. Following the mass, she will be laid to rest alongside her parents at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the Rosary at 7 p.m. led by her brother LJ. Visiting hours will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers are Carol Lindon, Joshua Roy, Briley Roy, Cody Meyers, Harold Durr Sr., Layne Savoy and Hunter Savoy.
Honorary pallbearers are Cameron Meyers, Dustin Lindon, Khloe Lindon, Carol Lindon III, Calvin Durr, Leroy Migues, Kerry Roy, Iberia Parish Sheriff Dept. dispatchers, BOI detectives, Elena Escoyne, Gerald “Bubba” Savoy and John and Sandy Porcieau
Relative and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories of Debbie by visiting her memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.