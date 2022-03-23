JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be conducted for Deanna S. Rogers, 83, at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed by Fr. Alexander Albert at 2:15 p.m.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Deanna S. Rogers passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at her residence in New Iberia.
Deanna loved spending time at home with her little dog “Susie,” doing word search puzzles and quality time with her grandchildren.
Deanna was a loving and kind mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children Tammy McClendon (Chad) of New Iberia, Irving Rogers (Bonnie) of Jeanerette, Glenn Rogers and Susan Louviere of New Iberia; siblings Jaynell Landry, Florine LeBlanc (Jesse) and Mark Anderson (Gloria); seventeen grandchildren; and twenty-four great-grandchildren.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Inez Bonin Anderson; children Kathy Rogers, Carolyn Romero and William Rogers; brother Keith Anderson; and a grandchild, Angel Rogers.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jason Segura, Joseph Romero, Landon Rogers, Dennis Anderson, Jordy Rogers and Brady Rogers.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Scott Romero, Dusty Rogers and Cory Rogers.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice for their support and the kindness they shared with our family during this trying time.