Deanna Primeaux John, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, gently closed her eyes to this Earthly life and entered into her eternal peace and glory on Thursday, May 19, 2022. At her passing she was 82.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Sunday, with the Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Deanna’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry will be the celebrant with Deacon Chris Doumit assisting. Readers for the Mass will be Anne Menard and Pam Theriot. Following the mass, she will be laid to rest with her husband and alongside her mother and daughter Debbie.
Deanna was born May 8, 1940, in Vermilion Parish, the only daughter of three children to the late Elma Sonnier Crawford and the late Dalton Primeaux. She was raised in a family that took pride in their faith and Cajun heritage and knew the value of hard work and most importantly love for her family. She often shared memories of her childhood growing up in rural Vermilion parish, “back of Henry,” as she said and having to help her family harvest vegetables from their gardens, pick cotton in the fields and tend to all the animals, all things she didn’t really enjoy doing, but memories that she cherished.
Later in her life she met Sliman J. John, a dapper fellow from Erath that stole her heart and they were married. Together they raised a family of five beautiful daughters in a two bedroom home with one bathroom and always made it work. And as a mother to five girls, it was easy to say that she stayed busy and active in their lives. She supported them with school activities as a PTA member for 17 years and reminiscing about the yearly Halloween party preparing chili with Mr. Wayne Clay. She coached them in their sports activities and was a den mother in Girl Scouts.
Many will remember Deanna from the 17 years she worked with Dr. Clyde Landrum and Dr. Monty Rizzo at their ENT practice. She spoke of all “her” patients and how much she enjoyed visiting with them and catching up with their lives. She was also a very successful caterer in New Iberia. “Ultimate Catering” provided fine dining for weddings, parties and company events. It was a time in her life that made some great memories with her family and friends.
In her retirement, Deanna spent her time doing all the things she loved. She looked forward to the visits with her brother Darby and his family in Westwego, visiting at Gill’s camp with his family, visiting her aunts and uncles and all her cousins and taking rides in the country to where she grew up.
Holidays were her favorite, especially Easter. Every year, the whole family would gather at Deanna’s for a full day of celebration and togetherness and a traditional barbecue cooked on Sliman’s pit, with Deanna’s special basting sauce and all the fixings. Great food, music, Easter egg hunts and most importantly her whole family under one roof again. This past Easter was her best yet as family and friends came from all over to spend time with “Maw Dee,” “Deanna Banana,” “Madea”, “Aunt Dee” or whatever special name they had for her and she answered to all with a smile. She laughed, smiled, ate well and soaked up every special moment without wavering from her illness. She was also able to celebrate her 82nd birthday on the most special day of the year, Mother’s Day. Above all and most importantly, Deanna’s heart was full of love for her girls and their families. Her grandchildren and great-grandson made her life complete and to be quite frank they came before everyone. Deanna had no problem letting that be known and was proud to be their “Maw Dee.”
In the past months and with all that she faced, we believe that Momma lived more than she has ever in all her years. Memories were relived, conversations and visits were plentiful and she was happy. She kept the faith and courage and all was well within her. We let her go to her rest, knowing that she is not gone, only gone on before us and we will be reunited one day. You can now breathe freely and will never know pain nor sorrow again. Rest well Maw Dee. We Love you.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four daughters, Elma Anne John Menard (Steve Matte), Elaine John Drago Boss (Bryan), Roxie John Boudreaux (Buddy) and Patrice John Pellerin (Kenny); her five grandchildren, Nicole Dickerson, Tommy Menard, Angelo Drago (Sarah Robertson), Gabrielle Boudreaux and Collin Pellerin; her great-grandson Landon Cormier and his father Elmo Comier, her grandson-in-law; her brother Gill Primeaux (Brenda); her step grandchildren Allene Green (Troy) and Sadie Boss; her step great-grandchild Zoe Green; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Sliman Joseph John; her daughter Deborah John “Debbie” Dickerson; her son-in-law Thomas Menard; her brother Darby Primeaux Sr.; her sister-in-law Audrey Primeaux; and all of her aunts and uncles she loved and missed dearly.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Tommy Menard, Angelo Drago, Gabrielle Boudreaux, Collin Pellerin, Landon Cormier and Buddy Boudreaux.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Pellerin, Steve Matte, Bryan Boss, Elmo Cormier, Gill Primeaux, Sidney Barrilleaux, Lee Theriot, Brett Doumit and Dennis Sonnier.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the John family by visiting Deanna’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funereal Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.