A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church for Dayne A. Norris, 73, who passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Pellerin Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. A Rosary, led by Rev. Keith Landry, will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Dayne A. Norris was born on April 17, 1948, to the late Donald James and Rita Lou LeBlanc Norris. He was a 1967 graduate of New Iberia Senior High and worked as a u-joint specialist and metal fusion technician in the Gulf of Mexico. He worked for Gayle Oil Company as a truck driver and retired from Voorhies Supply.
Dayne was a loving husband of 54 years to his wife Sandra, a proud father of two sons, Chad and Shawn, and a wonderful grandfather to Chase and Ava. He was a great cook and loved making family dinners. He enjoyed sharing stories of the past with his grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to share proud stories about them. An avid LSU fan, Danye enjoyed watching baseball and football games and also enjoyed western movies. He was greatly loved and will be remembered fondly by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Dauphinet Norris of New Iberia; sons Chad Norris (wife Wendy) of New Iberia and Shawn Norris (wife Marina) of Baton Rouge; brother Keith E. Norris of New Iberia; sister Vicky Fontenot (husband Kenneth) of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Ava Norris and Chase Norris (wife Chrissy); and his beloved dog Darby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Etienne Joseph Norris, Josephine Mae Comeaux Norris, Etienne “Black” LeBlanc and Louisa LeBlanc.
Pallbearers will be Chad Norris, Shawn Norris, Chase Norris, Brian Norris, Adam Norris and Beau Fontenot.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
