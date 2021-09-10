Dayatra Williams

Funeral services will be conducted for Dayatra B. Williams, 48, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, 423 E. Pershing Street with Rev. Donald L Wright Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church.
Dayatra LaShawn Bell-Williams was born on Nov. 18, 1972, in New Iberia to the late Ronald W. Bell Sr. and Earline C. Bell. She was the first of three children born into this union. She transitioned from earthly life to eternal reward on Sept. 2, 2021, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy.
“Shawn,” as she was affectionately known, was a 1992 graduate of New Iberia Senior High. After graduating high school, she went on to graduate from Ronnie and Dorman’s Cosmetology School in Lafayette. In addition, she became a phlebotomist after attending the Academy of Acadiana in New Iberia.
She united in holy matrimony 24 years ago to Joshua Anthony Williams. At an early age, she became a member of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member until God called her home. Her greatest love was her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her family and her church family. She served in the Usher’s Ministry; she was the newly elected director of the Missionary Ministry and along with her husband, Joshua, they were chair and co-chair of the Culinary Ministry of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church. Her commitment to serve extended beyond the church. She truly enjoyed cooking for others.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her beloved husband, Joshua Williams; her loving children Ja’Ron Marquise Williams, Ja’Niya Arie Williams and her stepdaughter Jonetta Pomier; her mother, Earline C. Bell all of New Iberia; siblings Ronald Wayne Bell Jr. of Houston, Texas, and Krystle Payne Bell of New Iberia; a cousin, who was raised as her sister, Dequindra “Zsa-Zsa” Akins-Ligon of New Iberia; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She additionally, leaves to cherish her legacy two God-children Asad Ahmin Simon and Ty’ran Malik Redding, whom she spoiled and loved dearly as well as her close friends that she loved as sisters Lonnie Alexander, Shanel Breaux, Kirsten Broussard, Chandra Joseph and Lindy Newton.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald W. Bell Sr; her maternal grandparents, the late Raymond and Clara B. Conner; her paternal grandparents, the late Henry and LaBana Noah Bell; her aunt Pearline Conner Finley; and her nephew Asar Allah Simon.
Serving as active pallbearers are Louis Alexander III, Eric Bell, Ray Bell, Joseph Elow, Rev. Eric Fondal Sr., Roland Wayne Sophus, Neville Syrie and Jarvis Williams.
We, the Bell and Williams family, would like to extend our sincere thanks for the many acts of kindness received and the prayers bestowed upon us during this difficult time. We genuinely appreciate all that has been done to comfort us.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560., 369-3638.