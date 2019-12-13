Davis Lee Deal Sr.

Memorial services will be held for Davis L. Deal Sr., 65, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 8 a.m. until time of service.
A native of Indianola, Mississippi and a resident of New Iberia, Davis departed this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his residence.
Davis served in the United States Marine Corps. He later returned home where he worked as a truck driver and bus driver for many years.
He leaves to honor his memory his father, Otis Deal Sr. of New Iberia; one son, Davis Deal Jr. of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Davita Lancelin (Larry Sr.) of New Iberia; one brother, James Deal (Barbara) of New Iberia; four sisters, Martha Deal, Earline Broussard (Chris), Paula Darby all of New Iberia and Valarie Berard (Nicholas) of Houston, Texas; one sister-in-law, Gloria Deal of New Iberia; five grandchildren, De’Andre Lancelin, Larry Lancelin Jr., Davion Deal, Davis Deal and Dalaysia Deal; one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Willie Mae Curry Deal; one brother, Otis Deal Jr.; his son Jermaine Bonnie; maternal grandparents, Roosevelt Curry and Georgia Curry; and paternal grandparents, Alex Deal and Ida B. Deal.
Arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA, 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed to family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.