A funeral service for David Scott Meche, 48, who died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in New Iberia, will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia..
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Interment will be at a later date.
Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of David Meche as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.