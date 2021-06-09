Funeral services will be conducted for David Prince Jr. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lydia United Methodist Church in Lydia, with Rev Paul Fontenot officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum in Jeanerette.
Family requests visitation to begin on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. Visitation will resume on Thursday, June 10, 2021, beginning at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
A resident of Lydia, David Prince Jr. was born on May 16, 1926, in Louisa to David Sr. and Revah Doolittle Prince.
David Prince Jr., 95, passed away at his residence in Lydia on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 8:29 p.m. surrounded by his family.
David was a man who was no stranger to hard work and he had many talents and interests.
He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, beekeeper, trapping animals for pelts and one of his favorites was hunting and catching alligators.
He was a licensed pilot for fixed-wing aircraft and he also enjoyed flying ultra-light planes.
David Prince Jr. is survived by his eight children Dorothy Parker of Mandeville, Barbara Romero (Ernest), Jane Thibodeaux (Butch), Kenneth Prince (Dianna), Edward Prince (Veronica), Pam Reaux (Jeff), Michael Prince (Jeanne) all of Lydia and Christie Romero (John) of Coteau; one brother Larry Prince of Lydia; one sister Joyce Adams; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will Tyler Parker, Shane Romero, David Thibodeaux, Edward “Sonny” Prince Jr., Josh Reaux, Jeromy Reaux, Christopher Romero, Travis Thibodeaux, Zack Prince, Raymond Prince and Michael Prince Jr.
David is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Marie Luent Prince; his siblings U.J. Prince, Forrest Prince, Russell Prince, Raymond Prince, Arnold Prince, Charles Prince, Dorothy Trautman and Elaine Falterman; son-in-law James “Ed” Parker.
A special thank you to Traditional Hospice, Lourdes Hospice, Chaplin Stephanie LeLuex and all the healthcare workers for all the love and support they showed to their father and family during their time of need.
