JEANERETTE — A celebration of life will be held on a later date for David Pope, 53, who passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 3:10 p.m., at his residence in Jeanerette.
David Pope, a lifelong resident of Jeanerette, was born on Dec. 25, 1967 to Tony and Elsie Delcambre Pope in New Iberia.
David was married to the love of his life for 31 years, Patty Hebert Pope.
David was a diesel mechanic by trade and he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his children and most of all he loved spoiling his grandbabies.
David is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patty Hebert Pope; mother, Elsie Delcambre Pope; children Kalya Inez Pope, Daven Tony Pope (Amanda) and Jenna Lyn Toups (Todd); siblings Maryann Pope Carline (Thomas) and Gail Pope Taylor (Edward); and grandchildren Hollister, Hayden, Gage, Seth, Avaleigh, Daven Jr., Kayleigh and Koen.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tony Pope Sr. and his brother Tony Pope Jr.
