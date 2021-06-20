David “Dave” W. Jeter, 74, of Loreauville, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home after a long bout with kidney disease.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri, son of Travis and Virgie Jeter of Richland, Missouri. He married Estella Lee on Feb. 27, 2014.
Dave was a 1964 graduate of Stoutland High School in Stoutland, Missouri.
He was a resident of Missouri until 2005, when he decided to transition to southern Louisiana, where he shared his life with his wife, taking life easy after being injured and disabled on the job while doing investigation work as a Federal Drug Agent.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, living in his motorhome and going camping with friends, riding motorcycles, collecting guns and knives and dressing up as Santa Claus at Christmas time.
Dave was a longtime past member of the National Rifle Association and was a member of the Freemasons.
He has been a resident of Loreauville for six years and has also lived in New Iberia and Jeanerette.
Survivors include three children, Shelley Dawn Jeter of Laquey, Missouri, David Bryan Jeter of Laquey, Missouri, and Michael David Jeter (Rachel) of Jackson, Missouri; two stepdaughters, Sabrina Dawn Savage (Trey) of Loreauville and Tiffany Renee Broome (Ken) of Phoenix, Arizona; a stepson, Matthew Shane Cox (Mindi) of Barnhart, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; and one sibling Ray Allen Jeter of Richland, Missouri
He was preceded in death by his parents.
No visitation or funeral services are planned.
There will be a memorial and spreading of ashes at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of arrangements.