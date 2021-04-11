On April 4, 2021, David James LaBauve, loving husband and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 65. David was born on September 30, 1955, in New Iberia to Donald Charles LaBauve and Mary Lou LaBauve.
He attended Catholic schools in New Iberia and one year at LSU in Baton Rouge. He started his career by working for his father and for Mid-Continent Supply Co. in Lafayette in sales and operations management for ten years. He then worked regional sales for Joy Petroleum Equipment for three years. He moved to Houston in 1989 continuing his time in the oil and gas industry as a sales representative for National Oilwell and began extensive cold calling in Bryan, Texas, as the first full time outside sales representative. On April 11, 1998, David married Julie Ann Irvine in San Antonio, Texas at the historic church LaVillita on the Riverwalk. They relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, where David took a position as Branch Manager for Victaulic Co. of America.
Victaulic Co. of America brought him back once again to Texas at the Odessa, Texas, branch.
Opportunity knocked once again bringing David back to Houston where he worked for Bluewater Rubber & Gasket Company as Business Development Specialist where he called on multiple industries including transportation, environmental, construction, marine and oil/gas exploration and drilling.
David had many interests throughout his life. Sports and running were two favorites. He enjoyed attending fun runs surrounded by many friends who shared the same interests. Whether it be running in 5Ks or half marathons David made running his passion and a lifelong commitment. He loved all sports and enjoyed participating in them. The love of baseball at an early age (All Stars team) led him to trying out for the minor leagues. LSU was his favorite college football team and he tried to attend as many games as he could. David was also an avid music lover. He enjoyed listening to old music from his youth and had an extensive range of music styles that included classical and contemporary jazz to country/western. He was always known for his dry wit, quiet humor with kind eyes and a compassionate spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who love him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julie; their three four-legged rescue children; his brother Ronald and wife Sue from Houma; his brother, Lynn and wife Karen from Roswell, New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Charles and Mary Lou LaBauve.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.