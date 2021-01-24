A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. David Hills, 78, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Joel Greene Sr. officiating. He will await the resurrection in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of Patoutville, he passed away at 4:26 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at his residence.
He was baptized at an early age by Rev. Joseph Clay Jr. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Patoutville where he served as chairman of the Trustee Board and was a deacon. His educational background included teaching at Grand Marais Elementary, New Iberia Junior High School and Anderson Street Middle School and then he took the reins as principal of Jeanerette Senior High School. He served in many organizations which included serving as a member of the Louisiana Teachers’ Association, Principals’ Association and Louisiana Principals’ Association. He was employed by the Iberia Parish Sheriff Department as a bailiff and the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court Office as a juror.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Beverly Mitchell Hills, of Patoutville; three brothers, Fredrick (Odelia) Hills and Edmond (Ida) Hills, both of Patoutville, and Grant (Cleotha) Hills of Lydia; two sisters, Katherine Hills Williams and Geraldine H.( James Jr.) Russell, both of New Iberia; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grant Hills II and Mary Agnes Jessee Hills; and three sisters Rosalene Hills, Earline H. Simon and Madeline Hills.
Active pallbearers will be James Russell III, Herman Lewis, Zebulon Simon, Steven Simon, Kourtney Hills and Robert Mitchell Sr.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Russell Jr., Fredrick Hills Sr., Edmond Hills, Grant Hills, Jonathan Hines, Raymond Mitchell, Donald Simon, Bishop Darren Sophus Sr., Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, Dr. J. Felton Broussard, Grant Hills IV, Cory Hills, Dion Merrick, Don Vitatoe and all those he loved.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.