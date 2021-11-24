Funeral services will be conducted for David Edgar Phillips Jr., 79, at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at First United Methodist Church. Rev. Paul Fontenot will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9 a.m. until the service time at the church on Monday.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Phillips passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Jennings American Legion Hospital in Jennings.
David, better known as “Pickle” by family and friends, was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. David then went on to work at New Iberia Senior High School for over twenty five years as a coach, guidance counselor and assistant principal.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed the simple things in life. David liked hunting and fishing and could often be found with a line in the water waiting for that next big one to bite. He also enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and satsuma trees. When not outside, David was indoors cheering for his favorite football and basketball teams. He was a massive fan of college sports and fervently supported both the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Phyllis and traveled extensively throughout the United States. David will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his sons Timothy David Phillips (Jill) and David Edgar Phillips III (Sascha); daughter Cherie Phillips Vincent (Ron); ten grandchildren, Brock Phillips (Emily), Thomas Vincent (Sarah), Catherine Vincent, Nicholas Phillips, Clare Phillips, Joseph Phillips, Anthony Phillips, Gregory Phillips, Timothy Phillips and Sophie Phillips; and one great-grandchild, Isla Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Phyllis Freyou Phillips; parents David Phillips Sr. and Georgia Bross Phillips; and siblings Richard Phillips and Beverly Phillips Schwing.
Pallbearers will be Brock Phillips, Thomas Vincent, Nicholas Phillips, Joseph Phillips, Anthony Phillips and Gregory Phillips.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Schwing Jr., Steven Schwing and Ricky Phillips.
As David would always say, “Get to class fellows, let’s roll ’em up!”