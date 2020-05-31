Funeral services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for David Arthur Marcotte, age 55, who passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro.
The Rev. Msgr. Robert Romero, pastor of Nativity Catholic Church in New Iberia, will officiate at the services.
Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, On Eagle’s Wings, Here I Am Lord and Jesus, My Lord, My God, My all.
Mr. Marcotte was a native of Cottonport and a resident of New Iberia. He was employed with Valves and Fittings as the Warehouse Manager. He was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of sixteen years, Debra Thibodeaux Marcotte of New Iberia; one stepson, Christopher Lee Wiggons of Carencro; one brother, Steve Allen Marcotte and his wife, Jean, of New Iberia; and one sister, Diane Marie Marcotte of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Mosses Marcotte and the former Wilma Marie Jeansonne; and one brother, Michael Marvin Marcotte.
A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8 a.m. until service time on Monday.
Pallbearers will be Keith Marcotte, Nicholas Marcotte, Casey Marcotte, Travis Flad and Nicholas Kilchrist.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Bergeron, Gano Bergeron and Ty Bergeron.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, 896-3232, is in charge of the arrangements.