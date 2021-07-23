Memorial Services for David Allen Segura Sr. will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard. The family will receive visitors beginning at 11 a.m. until time of departure at 1 p.m. for graveside committal service at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia. David Allen Segura Sr. passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. He was 79 years old.
David was born Feb. 26, 1942, in New Iberia to William Carson Segura Sr. and Louella Maraist Segura. He attended Catholic High School and USL, where he studied botany. He served in the Louisiana National Guard Reserve for 14 years, achieving the rank of sergeant before he retired. During those 14 years of service, he was employed full time as administrative supply technician at the New Iberia Armory. He then worked for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department and went on to be a ranger at numerous Louisiana State Parks until his retirement.
David had a kind heart and a story for every occasion. He never met a stranger and loved to talk to everyone about his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the definition of a family man. David and Cindi enjoyed touring the world and constantly looked forward to their next cruise. Among other things, David was a talented horticulturist with a special interest in fruit trees. He enjoyed reminiscing about his adventurous life and rich family history. As a direct descendant of one of New Iberia’s five original settlers, he was well educated on his ancestry and the history of New Iberia. He was a very generous person and loved giving gifts, especially knives and collectable coins. He lived his life to the fullest and helped everyone that he could.
David is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cynthia Swilley Segura; his children and their spouses Courtney Segura (Kim) Ransonet, Amy Segura, David Allen Segura Jr., Rachel Segura, Melanie (Lee) Lambert, Jennifer Migues and Marcie Schmidt; 22 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Donald (Toni) Segura and Richard (Bonnie) Segura; sisters Louann Segura (Doug) Gipson, Louise Segura (Philip) Young and Annette Segura Edwards; sister-in-law Clasina “Casey” Segura; his former wife Linda Romero; and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Alexis Segura, Sidney Segura and William “Billy” Carson Segura Jr.; father-in-law Thomas E Swilley Sr.; niece Clasina Segura; brother-in-law Michael Edwards and sister-in-law Bobbie Segura.
Everybody is welcome in casual wear, as this is what David would prefer.
