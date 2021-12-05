A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for David Allen Christensen I, 83, who passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A resident of New Iberia, Mr. Christensen was born on May 22, 1938, in Deerwood, Minnesota, to the late Chester and Alice Christensen and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from Shell Oil after 25 years of service, enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughters Dawn Tenney of New Iberia, Leslie Christensen of New Iberia, Carrie Christensen of New Iberia and Dina Sokol (Mike) of Broussard; sons Don Christensen of New Iberia, David Christensen II of New Iberia and Jarred Christensen of New Iberia; sisters Lois Bayliss, Pauline Johnson and Delores Chileen; brothers Ron Christensen and John Christensen; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonita Christensen; brothers Bill Christensen, Harvey Christensen and Doug Christensen; and sisters Betty Stirwalt and Linda Christian.
Pallbearers will be David Christensen II, Don Christensen, Jarred Christensen, Blake Christensen, Raife Mamer and Aaden Christensen.
Honorary pallbearers included Andrew Gerard Jr., Taylor Boudoin and Branden Christensen.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560
