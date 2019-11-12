Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Davey Lee Doré, age 89, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate.

Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum with a flag presentation by the Iberia Veteran Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, with a Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday until the service time.

A native of Jefferson Island and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Doré passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Lafayette.

Evangeline Funeral Homes of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.

