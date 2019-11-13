Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Davey Lee Doré, age 89, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum with a flag presentation by the Iberia Veteran Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, with a Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday until the service time.
A native of Jefferson Island and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Doré passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Lafayette.
Davey was born on December 8, 1929, to the late Wilson Doré and Evelia Delahoussaye Doré. He was a kind and caring man who enjoyed a simple life. Davey proudly served his country in the United States Army for two years before being honorably discharged. Davey continued to serve his country as a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He worked for Freeport McMoRan Inc. for 35 years before retiring in the 1980s. Davey enjoyed keeping up with current events, watching The Bold and the Beautiful and eating his favorite foods. He was also a big fan of the New Orleans Saints. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lottie D. Stevenson and husband Greg of Green River, Wyoming, and Sissy D. Langston of Prairieville; nine grandchildren, Ronnie Pené, Josh Beck, Larry Stevenson, Wendi Belyeu, Rachel Stevenson, Cody Stevenson, Caleb Stevenson, Ashley Guy and Erin Evers; eleven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Al Doré; and Buddy, his and his wife’s beloved 15 year old Shih-Tzu.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace Viator Doré; daughter Becky D. Beck; and parents, Wilson Doré and Evelia Delahoussaye Doré.
Pallbearers will be Cody Stevenson, Caleb Stevenson, Larry Stevenson, Josh Beck, Ronnie Pené, Greg Stevenson, Ron van Til, Corey Guy and Travis Evers.
Donations may be made in Mr. Doré’s name to the National Foundation of Swallowing Disorders at www.swallowingdisorderfoundation.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.