Darrell Rodney Hipp, 77, of Brandon, Mississippi, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Darrell was born in Crowley on July 17, 1943, to the late Darrell Edward Hipp and Goldie Coles Hipp. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Flowood, Mississippi, where he was in charge of R.C.I.A. and adult education. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Nam War. He retired from Aetna as a Retirement Consultant.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Louviere Hipp; son Matthew Coles Hipp (Deshay); brothers James Edward Hipp and William Thomas Hipp (Frances); brother-in-law Eric James Louviere (Bettie); eight grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Frannie Gilmer and son-in-law Bubba Gilmer; sister Vickie Dean Breaux; brother-in-law Harris Breaux; and sister-in-law Marilyn Hipp.
A private family service was held on Thursday November 19, 2020, at St Paul in Flowood.
Geaux Tigers!