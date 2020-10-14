A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Darrell James Broussard at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. William Blanda, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Mr. Broussard will be laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum following the Mass.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with the Rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m., led by Deacon James Davis. Visiting hours will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Darrell James Broussard was born November 1, 1967, in New Iberia to Wade Joseph Broussard Jr. and the late Carol Ann Berges Broussard. He passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was 52.
Darrell fervently believed in the Precious Blood of our Lord, Jesus Christ, poured out on the Holy Cross as the price of our salvation and without which there is no forgiveness.
He was a 1985 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. In his younger days, he excelled in the game of baseball, playing the position of pitcher for the Braves in the Evangeline Little League. His pitching talent earned him a place in the Pony and Colt leagues.
Darrell was truly an IT (Information Technology) guy. He began his career in electronics and computers as an apprentice working on televisions and VCRs in the mid 1980s. He was an electronics enthusiast at a young age, spending many afternoons after school at his father’s business, Wade’s Magnavox Home Entertainment Center. Following high school, he worked in the oil field marine telecommunications industry. He completed an Associate’s Degree in Electronics Technology at Southern Technical College, Novell CNA, CNE preparation at Lafayette Regional Technical Institute, CCNA (Cisco Network Academy) Training and certificate from Teche Area Vocational and numerous online Microsoft courses. He was certified/licensed in Cisco, Juniper, Dell, WatchGuard, SonicWall, Network+ - COMPTIA and A+ - COMPTIA. He was also a Certified Electronics Technician and held an Amateur Radio License.
Darrell had a good sense of humor coupled with a remarkable ability to impersonate people. He was a Ford Mustang performance enthusiast and an avid sports fan, enjoying the games of football and basketball.
Survivors include his father, Deacon Wade J. Broussard Jr.; siblings Glenn M. Broussard and wife Jill, Monica B. Shoemaker and husband Aaron, and Greg A. Broussard and wife Jennifer; eleven nieces and nephews Hannah Marie Broussard Primeaux and husband Tyler, Victoria Grace Broussard, Zachary Michael Broussard, Kolby Matthew Broussard, Grace Ann Shoemaker, Aaron Joseph Shoemaker Jr., Abby Rose Shoemaker, Alex James Shoemaker, Lauren Ashlynne Broussard, Madelynne Lainey Broussard and Ella Lynne Broussard; and friend Crystal L. Comeaux.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ann Berges Broussard; and grandparents George H. Berges Sr., Mary Trahan Berges, Wade J. Broussard Sr. and Anna Mae Savoy Broussard.
Serving as pallbearers are Glenn, Greg, Kolby and Zachary Broussard, Aaron Sr., Aaron Jr. and Alex Shoemaker.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences by visiting Darrell’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.