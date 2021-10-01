A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Darrell Batiste, 64, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. He will await the resurrection in Zion Travelers Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to Covid-19, masks are required to be worn by the family and guests at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned from labor to reward at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jacqueline Batiste; one stepdaughter, Latonya Smothers (Waylon) of Duson; one stepson, Russell Lewis (Savitra) of New Iberia; five step-grandchildren, Alaya Smothers, Torian Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Johnathan Lewis and Russell Lewis III, all of New Iberia; two brothers, Lloyd Brown of New Iberia and Ronald Batiste of Jeanerette; two sisters, Barbara Gadson (Paul) of Orlando, Florida, and Norma Cox (Richard) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Batiste Brown; father, Alfred William; one brother, Harvey Batiste; and three sisters, Joann Londo, Joyce Brown and Carolyn Batiste.
Active pallbearers are Torian Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Johnathan Lewis, Troy Brown, Hammond Polk and Quintin Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers are Lloyd Brown, Ronald Batiste and Kenneth Barideaux Sr.