Darrel Lewis

JEANERETTE — A Home-going celebration for Mr. Darrel “Six Pack” Lewis, 59, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Peter United Methodist Church with Rev. Darlene Moore, Pastor officiating.
He will await the resurrection in St. Peter United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday 7 a.m. until 7:45 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home and resume at the at the church 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Darrel leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Pamela Smith Lewis of New Iberia; four children, Tamika Alexander of Jeanerette, Kanjara Gilliam of New Iberia, Ashley Malveaux of Lafayette and Tisha “Mary” Moss-Charles (Joe-Nathan) of New Iberia; two stepchildren, Josie Roberts of New Iberia and Thomas Chevalier of New Iberia; his mother, Elnora Lewis of Baldwin; one brother, Lennie Lewis of Baldwin; one sister, Tonya Lewis of Baldwin; nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his father, James Lewis; uncle Wilfred Lewis; aunt Veronica Joe; and grandfather, Lawrence Joe.
Active Pallbearers will be Duston Danos, Eugene Livingston, Thomas Chevalier Jr., Lennie Lewis, Kendall Smith and Joe-Nathan Charles.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Small, Walter Joe Jr., Leo Savoie, Kedrex Chavalier and Eric Howard.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.